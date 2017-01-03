Cowboys' Jason Witten: Catches only target in Week 17

Witten caught the only target sent his way for 10 yards in a 27-13 loss to the Eagles in Week 17.

The Cowboys rested all their key personnel in advance of the playoffs, and as a result Witten had a fairly uneventful Week 17. The 34-year-old had his worst statistical season since he was a rookie, catching 69 passes on 95 targets for 673 yards and three TDs, and Cole Beasley emerged as Dak Prescott's preferred option when Dallas needed to move the chains, but Witten should return in a similar role in 2017 as he looks to pass Michael Irvin and become the franchise's career leader in receiving yards.