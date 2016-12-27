Cowboys' Jason Witten: Finds end zone in win over Lions

Witten caught two of four targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 42-21 win over the Lions.

Witten didn't receive nearly as many looks as he did while hauling in 10 catches last week, but he was on the receiving end of Dez Bryant's first career touchdown pass on a play that wowed the crowd late in the fourth quarter. With three touchdowns to his name, Witten will join the rest of the starters in taking the field against the Eagles next week, although his workload could be limited if the team jumps ahead on the scoreboard.