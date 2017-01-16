Cowboys' Jason Witten: To return next season

Witten intends on returning for the 2017 season, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.

Witten's 14th season came to a close with Sunday's playoff defeat to the Packers, but the veteran plans on continuing his career next season. At 34 years old, Witten finished second on the Cowboys with 69 receptions for 673 yards and three touchdowns this year, and he also scored his first postseason touchdown Sunday. In what's currently slated to be his final season under contract in Dallas, Witten could very well become the franchise's all-time leader in receiving yards and games played while suiting up in 2017.