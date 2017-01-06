Smith says the nerve in his surgically repaired knee has begun regenerating, and the Cowboys are anticipating him being able to participate in their OTAs in May, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. "I'm getting my linear speed back like I said. I'm running a 4.5 right now," Smith noted.

The 2016 second-round pick -- who indicated that he feels "great" at this stage -- is still wearing a brace to support his foot and lower leg due to the nerve damage and says he thinks he'll be able to play while wearing it. The fact that he's already able to post a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash backs up that level of optimism, but if he fully recovers, he'll be able to shed the brace completely. Smith likely would have been a top five pick in his draft class were it not for the injury, so if he does make a full recovery, the Cowboys could be adding an impact player to the heart of their defense in 2017.