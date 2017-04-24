Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Nerves starting to regenerate
Smith's (knee) nerves in his knee are starting to regenerate and he's increasing his muscle control in his injured knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It was announced Friday that Smith was on track to participate in OTAs and training camp before making his NFL debut in 2017, and it's now clearer how far he has progressed in rehab. He reportedly can lift his toes and foot on his own for the first time since suffering the injury. He has a long way to go in recovery but it looks increasingly likely that he'll eventually make a full recovery.
