Smith (knee) is running and cutting without issues, ESPN reports.

Smith is expected to be ready in time for OTAs in May and the fact he continues to up his involvement in offseason workouts only affirms that notion. However, he requires a leg brace to help lift up his foot while the nerves in his injured knee regenerate. It isn't clear how long he'll need to wear the brace, but if push comes to shove, Smith will still be able to play even if he fails to shed the appendage. The only question is whether it will limit his effectiveness.