Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Will compete for starting role
Heath is expected to compete in camp this year for the starting strong safety spot, Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram reports. "Every time we've given him a chance to play on defense, he does something really good for our football team," Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Monday. "Makes tackles. Makes interceptions. He's just demonstrated that he's worthy to be in this conversation about competing for that starting safety spot."
The Cowboys have a lot of snaps to replace in their secondary after losing four defensive backs in free agency, including safeties Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox, and all signs point to Heath taking on a much larger role in his fifth NFL season. Whether he's a Week 1 starter next to Byron Jones could depend on whether the team uses an early pick this weekend on a safety, but at the moment his only real competition on the roster comes from second-year player Kavon Frazier and former Viking Robert Blanton.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Could see expanded role in 2017•
-
Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Working as backup kicker in practice•
-
Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Will play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Able to play in Thursday's preseason finale•
-
Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Diagnosed with concussion and will not play Saturday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
AP would be hardly ideal as Saint
There's a report that Adrian Peterson will sign with the Saints. Jamey Eisenberg says that...
-
2017 NFL Fantasy Football schedule takes
What can we learn about the schedule that can help us draft smarter and win more often in Fantasy...
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...