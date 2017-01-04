Cooper agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday with the Cowboys, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Cowboys own one of the league's most dominant offensive lines, so Cooper, a former first-round pick, will simply serve as depth at guard during the team's playoff run. The 26-year-old was let go by the Browns last week, but has 14 career starts under his belt and could be an adequate option to step in for the Cowboys in the event Ron Leary (back) and/or La'el Collins (toe) are unavailable in the divisional round.