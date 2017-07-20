Lewis will stand trial early next week for a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, Dan Murphy of ESPN.com reports.

Lewis' trial could be done as early as Tuesday, but that would still force the 2017 third-round pick to miss the first couple days of training camp. Upon his return, the rookie will be competing for playing time at cornerback behind Anthony Brown and Orlando Scandrick.

