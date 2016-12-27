Durant (elbow) is inactive for Monday's Week 16 tilt against Detroit, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Durant was held out of practice each day this week after exiting last week's game against the Buccaneers early with his elbow injury. He'll have an additional two weeks to recover before the Cowboys have another meaningful game, since they've already locked up home field advantage and a first round bye with one week remaining in the season. Andrew Gachkar and Kyle Wilbur will likely get some added reps in Durant's absence.