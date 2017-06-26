Frazier (foot) is nearing 100 percent health, Kevin Casas of The Star-Telegram reports. "My foot is 100 percent, but I'm not working in the team drills yet, just a lot of individual stuff as a precaution," Frazier said during June's minicamp.

Frazier -- who underwent foot surgery in March to prevent a stress fracture in his fifth metatarsal from becoming something more serious -- expects to be prepared for training camp. After playing in nine regular-season games as a sixth-round rookie in 2016, the Central Michigan product is expected to compete for a starting safety role in the wake of Dallas' decision to part ways with veterans J.J. Wilcox and Barry Church this offseason.