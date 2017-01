Collins (toe) is expected to be ready for the Cowboys playoff game next week. Owner Jerry Jones said on a local radio program, "I think he's going to physically be able to go."

Collins hasn't played since tearing a ligament in his toe during Week 3's tilt with the Bears. If he does return to the field, it is unknown if he reclaim his old starting job or if the Cowboys would continue with the Ron Leary. Look for more updates to come next week during practice.