Collins (toe) took part in individual drills at Thursday's practice, Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News reports. "It felt good [the] first day," Collins said. "Every day I'll be building."

As expected, Collins opened his 21-day window for activation to the 53-man roster with O-line specific drills. Currently enjoying a first-round bye, the Cowboys may have to reach the NFC championship game in order to have Collins' services for the first time since Week 3, when he tore a ligament in his toe.