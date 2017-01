Collins (toe) ended the 2016 season on injured reserve.

Collins' window for activation from IR was opened during the Cowboys' first-round bye, but the team didn't last in the playoffs long enough for him to make his long-awaited return. Thus, Collins ends the 2016 season having not played since Week 3. However, with starting guard Ronald Leary set to hit the open market in the offseason, Collins could return for the 2017 season as a member of the first-string unit.