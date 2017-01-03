Dunbar carried the ball three times for 20 yards and caught three of six targets for 19 yards in a 27-13 loss to the Eagles in Week 17.

The 39 yards from scrimmage were actually a season high for Dunbar, who saw very little action in 2016 behind Ezekiel Elliott due to injuries and the emergence of Cole Beasley as Dak Prescott's preferred short-yardage receiving option. Dunbar can be an explosive player when he gets a chance, but even if he returns to Dallas in 2017, his touches will likely remain very limited.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola