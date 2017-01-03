Cowboys' Lance Dunbar: Gets season-high six touches in Week 17
Dunbar carried the ball three times for 20 yards and caught three of six targets for 19 yards in a 27-13 loss to the Eagles in Week 17.
The 39 yards from scrimmage were actually a season high for Dunbar, who saw very little action in 2016 behind Ezekiel Elliott due to injuries and the emergence of Cole Beasley as Dak Prescott's preferred short-yardage receiving option. Dunbar can be an explosive player when he gets a chance, but even if he returns to Dallas in 2017, his touches will likely remain very limited.
