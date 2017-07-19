Nzeocha (knee) could open training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to rehab his knee injury, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.

Nzeocha underwent a minor cleanup procedure in early June and was originally expected to be back in time for training camp, but it sounds as if that timetable may have been a little optimistic. Although it didn't help that the Cowboys are one of the first teams to open training camp July 22, Nzeocha should still be back in action sooner rather than later.