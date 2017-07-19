Cowboys' Mark Nzeocha: Still rehabbing knee injury
Nzeocha (knee) could open training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to rehab his knee injury, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.
Nzeocha underwent a minor cleanup procedure in early June and was originally expected to be back in time for training camp, but it sounds as if that timetable may have been a little optimistic. Although it didn't help that the Cowboys are one of the first teams to open training camp July 22, Nzeocha should still be back in action sooner rather than later.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...
-
Browns' offense not one to ignore
It's fun to poke fun at the Browns but Heath Cummings says they have some serious breakout...
-
Will the Panthers retool the offense?
Cam Newton is coming off of down year and a shoulder surgery. Will he mesh with his new we...
-
Ranking the Vikings in Fantasy
The Vikings running back situation is as messy as any in the league. Heath Cummings tries to...
-
Projecting Jamison Crowder
Jamison Crowder took a step forward in 2016, but an increased role should lead to career-highs...
-
Ranking the Falcons in Fantasy
Heath Cummings was selling you hard on Matt Ryan going into 2016. Then, Ryan had one of the...