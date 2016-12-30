Sanchez is expected to handle most of the reps at quarterback Sunday in Philadelphia, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The Cowboys cannot lose their standing as the No. 1 seed in the NFC portion of the postseason, but the health of key players is paramount for the divisional round and potentially beyond. As such, Dak Prescott will be under center for the Cowboys' first offensive snap of Week 17, only to be removed at a point perhaps known just to head coach Jason Garrett. Upon Prescott's departure, Sanchez rather than nominal backup Tony Romo will lead the offense the rest of the way.