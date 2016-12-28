Sanchez is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Eagles, Darren Woodson of ESPN.com reports.

The Cowboys have already locked up a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, so Dak Prescott likely won't get too much work against the Eagles on Sunday. That said, the Cowboys also don't want to risk injuring Tony Romo by playing him behind a line compiled of bench players, so Sanchez will be active and should get the call instead of Romo to give Prescott some early relief. We should see an official designation at some point later this week, but for now, expect Sanchez to be active and serve as the team's primary backup Sunday.