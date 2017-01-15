Sanchez is inactive for Sunday's playoff game against the Packers.

Sanchez, who logged some action in Week 17, when the Cowboys took it easy on a number of their key starters, is once again the odd man out at QB, with Tony Romo slated to serve as Dak Prescott's backup Sunday.

