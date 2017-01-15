Cowboys' Mark Sanchez: Inactive Sunday
Sanchez is inactive for Sunday's playoff game against the Packers.
Sanchez, who logged some action in Week 17, when the Cowboys took it easy on a number of their key starters, is once again the odd man out at QB, with Tony Romo slated to serve as Dak Prescott's backup Sunday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Mark Sanchez: Expected to handle majority of QB reps Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Mark Sanchez: Expects to be active for Week 17•
-
Cowboys' Mark Sanchez: Inactive for Week 11 versus Ravens•
-
Cowboys' Mark Sanchez: Sees first action of season Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Mark Sanchez: Signing with Cowboys•
-
Broncos' Mark Sanchez: Cut by Broncos•