Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones said Claiborne (sports hernia) "is going to be ready" for next week's playoff game, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Claiborne hasn't played since suffering his sports hernia in Week 8, but he has been nearing a return in recent weeks. While his return isn't certain, Jones' confidence in Claiborne's ability to play in Dallas' playoff game after the bye week is an encouraging sign. Claiborne's practice status next week will provide more insight into his status for the game.