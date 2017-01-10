Cowboys' Morris Claiborne: Expected to play Sunday
According to owner Jerry Jones, Claiborne (sports hernia) is expected to play Sunday against the Packers, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Claiborne hasn't played since Week 8, so his presence on the field for Sunday's playoff matchup would be a huge boost to the Cowboys' secondary. Look for more updates to come throughout the practice week. Should he be cleared to play, the fifth-year cornerback could regain the starting role he retained for the first seven games of the season, effectively bumping veteran Orlando Scandrick back to slot corner.
