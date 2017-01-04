Cowboys' Morris Claiborne: Expects to practice Thursday
Claiborne (sports hernia) expects to participate in individual drills at practice Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
Claiborne hasn't practiced since suffering his sports hernia in Week 8, so a return in any fashion would be a large step in the right direction. The fifth-year cornerback is expected to be ready to return for the Cowboys' divisional round game next week, and practice this week would only serve to make that more likely.
