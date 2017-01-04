Claiborne (sports hernia) expects to participate in individual drills at practice Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Claiborne hasn't practiced since suffering his sports hernia in Week 8, so a return in any fashion would be a large step in the right direction. The fifth-year cornerback is expected to be ready to return for the Cowboys' divisional round game next week, and practice this week would only serve to make that more likely.

