Cowboys' Morris Claiborne: Full participant Thursday
Claiborne (sports hernia) was a full participant in Thursday's practice session.
After practicing in a limited capacity Wednesday, Claiborne appears to be near full health and will be cleared to take part in Sunday's showdown with the Packers. The cornerback hasn't taken the field since Week 8 but could return to his starting position alongside Brandon Carr on Sunday, shifting veteran Orlando Scandrick to the nickelback position.
