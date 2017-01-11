Claiborne (sports hernia) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

Despite being held out of portions of Wednesday's practice, Claiborne is nearing full health and set to play in Sunday's playoff game against the Packers, his first taste of live action since going down with a sports hernia injury in Week 8.

