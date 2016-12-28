Head coach Jason Garrett said he is hopeful Claiborne (sports hernia) can begin practicing soon, but he doesn't believe it will happen this week, Rob Phillips of the team's official site reports.

The head coach added that the cornerback's rehab has been "very good," a positive sign that he could rejoin the team during the playoffs. The Cowboys have already locked in the top spot in the NFC playoffs, giving the team a two-week lull period where Claiborne can focus extensively on his rehab in hopes of being cleared to play in the divisional round. Look for more updates on his status to come next week.