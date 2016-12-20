Claiborne (sports hernia) experienced some soreness following a workout Friday and may not return to the lineup this season, The Ft. Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Cowboys received a good report on his recovery from an MRI last week, but the team isn't going to let Claiborne resume practicing until he can make it through a workout without having what owner Jerry Jones described as "lingering effects." With only two weeks left in the regular season, it's looking less likely that the cornerback will get back on the field before the playoffs, and even that timetable might be optimistic.