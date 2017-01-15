Cowboys' Morris Claiborne: Suits up Sunday
Claiborne (groin) is listed as active for Sunday's playoff game against the Packers, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.
Claiborne, who last suited up in Week 8, had recorded 26 tackles and a pick in seven games prior to sustaining his groin injury. Look for him to step back into his role as the Cowboys' starting left cornerback Sunday, a development that promises to bolster the team's pass defense.
