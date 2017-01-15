Claiborne (groin) is listed as active for Sunday's playoff game against the Packers, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.

Claiborne, who last suited up in Week 8, had recorded 26 tackles and a pick in seven games prior to sustaining his groin injury. Look for him to step back into his role as the Cowboys' starting left cornerback Sunday, a development that promises to bolster the team's pass defense.

