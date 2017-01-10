Cowboys' Morris Claiborne: Will play Sunday
Claiborne (sports hernia) confirmed he will play this Sunday against the Packers, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Claiborne will take the field for the first time since Week 8 and could potentially start alongside Brandon Carr, with Orlando Scandrick shifting over to the nickelback position. Look for more updates on the veteran's availability to come throughout the practice week.
