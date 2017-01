McDuffie signed with the Cowboys on Tuesday, NFL agent Brett Tessler reports.

McDuffie led the CFL in kick return average and return touchdowns. He will now get a shot to make the Cowboys' roster as a return specialist, but will have to beat out incumbent Lucky Whitehead. The wideout also recorded 23 receptions for 241 yards and one touchdown in 13 games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last season.