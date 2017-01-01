Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Active Week 17
Gregory (abdomen) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Gregory made his season debut in last week's win over Detroit and will look to have an even larger role in Week 17. Gregory should start, as Dallas looks to rest some of its typical starters in advance of the playoffs.
