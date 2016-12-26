Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Added to active roster
Gregory has been added to the Cowboys' active roster and will make his season debut in Monday's game against the Lions, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Gregory could see a limited snap count in Week 16 during his first game since the 2015 season. The Cowboys are dealing with several injuries at defensive end, however, so Gregory may have a chance at racking up his first career sack.
More News
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Eligible to practice•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Will not practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Returning to practice this week•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Faces year-long suspension•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Receives additional 10-game suspension•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Withdraws suspension appeal•