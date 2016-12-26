Gregory has been added to the Cowboys' active roster and will make his season debut in Monday's game against the Lions, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Gregory could see a limited snap count in Week 16 during his first game since the 2015 season. The Cowboys are dealing with several injuries at defensive end, however, so Gregory may have a chance at racking up his first career sack.

