Gregory recorded seven tackles, including his first career sack, in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

His performance Sunday showed why the Cowboys have been so patient with Gregory, but he may not be out of the woods yet. After serving two suspensions for a total of 14 games during the regular season, David Helman of DallasCowboys.com reports that he's currently appealing yet another suspension for a failed or missed drug test. That appeal is supposed to be heard some time in the next week, and if it's denied, Gregory would miss the playoffs as he's forced to sit out for a full year.