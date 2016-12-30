Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Questionable to play in Week 17
Gregory (abdomen) is questionable to play Sunday in Philadelphia.
Gregory was a full participant in every practice the Cowboys' held this week, so it isn't immediately clear why he's considered questionable.
