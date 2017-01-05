Gregory has been been suspended for at least one year for violating the NFL's Policy for Substances of Abuse, the Cowboys' official site reports.

Gregory missed the first 14 games of this season due to his first two violations of the policy, and a third will wipe away the entire 2017 campaign. Although he flashed the talent that made him a second-round pick in 2015 during the Cowboys' last two contests, he'll have to wait until 2018, at the very least, before his pass-rushing chops will be felt again.