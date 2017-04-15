Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Expects to crack 53-man roster this season
Gathers thinks he's ready to be a regular part of the Cowboys' roster in 2017, Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram reports. "Honestly, I feel like this year I'm ready to be on the 53-man, ready to score some touchdowns, ready to go make some plays," the tight end said Saturday.
Drafted in the sixth round last year as a highly athletic former basketball player attempting to make the conversion to football, Gathers spent the entire campaign on the Cowboys' practice squad. He should get plenty of reps during the team's voluntary offseason program, which begins Monday, following the departure of Gavin Escobar via free agency and Geoff Swaim's recent foot surgery, but it remains to be seen whether Gathers' skills have caught up to his physical tools. Even if he has made significant progress, though, Dallas could yet add more competition to the depth chart in the draft, as this year's class of prospects is considered very deep at tight end.
