Gathers signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys on Tuesday, Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com reports.

The 2016 sixth-round pick spent the entire season on the practice squad, as the Cowboys attempt to convert his raw athleticism into useful football skills. With Jason Witten getting older and Gavin Escobar unlikely to return to the team in 2017, there could be snaps available at tight end, but Gathers would have to show significant improvement in the offseason to be in the mix for a spot on the active roster next year.