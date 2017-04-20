Cowboys' Robert Blanton: Signs with Cowboys
Blanton (ankle) signed a contract with the Cowboys on Thursday, Adam Caplan of ESPN reports.
Blanton played for the Bills last season, accumulating 35 combined tackles in 10 games. He was on the field for 25 percent of Buffalo's defensive snaps and 35 percent of its special teams snaps, and will likely fill a reserve role for the Cowboys going forward behind starting free safety Byron Jones. Blanton has 19 career starts and is only two years removed from a 106-tackle season, so he has some NFL experience if he were to be called upon during some portion of the upcoming season.
