Davis suffered a knee injury in Monday's tilt with the Lions and is questionable to return, Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Look for more updates to come once the defensive end returns from the locker room. Fellow lineman, Terrell McClain (ankle) is also questionable to return to the contest, leaving the Cowboy's defense very thin up front. Expect Randy Gregory and Benson Mayowa to see an expanded role should Davis be ruled out.