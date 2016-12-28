Davis (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Clarence Hill Jr of the Star-Telegram reports.

Davis exited Monday's win over the Lions due to the knee injury and will now have his season cut short as the Cowboys begin to look ahead to the playoffs. The team signed fellow defensive lineman Richard Ash off the Jaguars practice squad to replace Davis. The Cowboys are dealing with several injuries on the defensive line but will have a couple weeks to rest before the divisional round of the playoffs.