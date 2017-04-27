Irwin-Hill signed with the Cowboys on Friday, Jon Machota of Dallas News reports.

Irwin-Hill played in 25 games with Arkansas during the 2013-14 seasons. He has no NFL experience however, so he joins the Cowboys after two years away from the game. He figures to push punter Chris Jones in training camp, but would have to impress if he hopes to ultimately make the team.

