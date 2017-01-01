Lee (knee) is listed as active Sunday at Philadelphia, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Lee has been a regular on the injury report each of the last three weeks, but he's toughed out his knee issue on game day, combining for 15 tackles (10 solo) over the past two contests. With 145 tackles on the season, he's nearly guaranteed to finish the season within the top five, as he leads current No. 5 Kwon Alexander by 10 stops entering Week 17. We'll note that the Cowboys could sit him for part of the game, like they're planning on doing with several key players since home-field advantage through the playoffs has been locked up.