Lee finished the regular season with a career-high 145 tackles in 15 games, tied for fourth in the NFL.

He once again failed to play a full 16-game schedule, but only because the Cowboys rested him in Week 17 with the No. 1 seed in the NFC already locked up. Lee's improved health and last year's switch to the weak side did wonders for his production, although he failed to record an interception for the first time in his career and was only credited with one pass defended. Jaylon Smith (knee) now seems to be on track to take over at middle linebacker in 2017, which could impact Lee's numbers, but as long as he's on the field he should remain a tackling machine.