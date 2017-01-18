Cowboys' Shaquelle Evans: Signs with Cowboys
Evans signed a reserve/future contract with Dallas on Monday.
Evans has yet to play in an NFL game since being selected in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. He'll be looking to secure a role as a depth receiver and special teams player in 2017.
More News
-
Jaguars' Shaquelle Evans: Placed on practice squad IR•
-
Jaguars' Shaq Evans: Returns to practice•
-
Jaguars' Shaq Evans: Misses practice with leg strain•
-
Jeremy Kerley, Ben Ijalana among injured Jets•
-
Shaq Evans to have season-ending shoulder surgery•
-
Jets list inactives for preseason game No. 2•