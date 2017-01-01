Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Catches touchdown pass versus Eagles

Williams caught three of five targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Eagles.

Williams was one of the few starters who played the majority of the game, and he produced the team's only touchdown when he connected with Tony Romo on a three-yard play in the second quarter. He will finish the regular season with four touchdowns to his name, and he should continue to serve as one of the team's complementary offensive options as the postseason begins.