Cowboys' Terrance Williams: DNP due to personal issue Thursday

Williams didn't practice Thursday due to a personal concern, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

It's unclear when Williams will be able to return to the team, but there's been no indication that he's slated to miss Sunday's season finale in Philadelphia. Expect the Cowboys to touch on his status as game day approaches.

