Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Hauls in four catches in win
Williams nabbed four of four targets for 61 yards in Monday's win over the Lions.
Williams fell off after the Cowboys' Week 7 bye, catching just nine passes in six games as Dez Bryan returned to form. He's caught 12 passes in the last three games, however, as rookie signal caller Dak Prescott has settled in. Dallas is still a run-first team and Williams, with Bryant, tight end Jason Witten and slotman Cole Beasley all flashing prominence this season, might be pretty low on the totem pole some games, but his stock in this offense is certainly on the rise.
