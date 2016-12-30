Cowboys' Terrance Williams: No injury designation

Williams does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles after fully practicing Friday.

Williams was absent from Thursday's session while attending to a personal matter, but he returned in a full capacity Friday to remove any concern over his Week 17 status. Although Williams will play Sunday, his involvement could be limited by the fact the Cowboys have already clinched the NFC's top seed. If that results in a somewhat-shortened workday for Williams, Brice Butler could see more snaps at an outside receiver position.