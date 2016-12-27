McClain (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Lions, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

McClain is just one of the handful of Cowboys who suffered injuries in Monday's game. Look for more updates on his status to come throughout the week. David Irving and Maliek Collins are now the only healthy options at defensive tackle for Dallas.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola