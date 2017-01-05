Cowboys' Tony Romo: Comes down with illness
Romo missed Thursday's practice due to "flu-like symptoms," the Dallas Morning News reports.
In the midst of a bye week, the Cowboys are growing ever healthier, but Romo arrived at the team's practice facility and went home after his situation was ascertained. Once divisional-round prep ramps up next week, he'll likely be good to go, but a backup role clearly awaits behind rookie Dak Prescott.
More News
-
Cowboys' Tony Romo: Throws TD pass in Week 17•
-
Cowboys' Tony Romo: Expected to play in Week 17•
-
Cowboys' Tony Romo: Active, but serving as backup in Week 11 versus Ravens•
-
Cowboys' Tony Romo: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Tony Romo: Accepts backup role for remainder of season•
-
Cowboys' Tony Romo: Destined for second-string job•