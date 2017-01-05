Cowboys' Tony Romo: Comes down with illness

Romo missed Thursday's practice due to "flu-like symptoms," the Dallas Morning News reports.

In the midst of a bye week, the Cowboys are growing ever healthier, but Romo arrived at the team's practice facility and went home after his situation was ascertained. Once divisional-round prep ramps up next week, he'll likely be good to go, but a backup role clearly awaits behind rookie Dak Prescott.

