Cowboys' Tony Romo: Returns to practice

Romo returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday's session due to illness, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Romo's activity level in Friday's session is yet to be revealed, but it's encouraging that his illness didn't linger long. Furthermore, with another week before the Cowboys will appear in the playoffs, Romo figures to be healthy to back up Dak Prescott next Sunday.

